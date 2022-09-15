Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Fortinet Championship

The PGA TOUR is in California this week for the 2022 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, as the new season begins with the first of 47 events in the last year of the “wraparound” calendar. The 2024 season will return to the calendar year starting in January and ending before December 31st.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Fortinet Championship on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE will air coverage of all 18 holes starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Fortinet Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios:
1:33 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Jason Day
1:55 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim
3:54 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, Corey Conners
4:05 p.m. ET: Harris English, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
Fortinet Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|10:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Stanley
|Beau Hossler
|Justin Lower
|10:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Nick Watney
|Cameron Percy
|10:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Moore
|Austin Smotherman
|10:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sung Kang
|Henrik Norlander
|Taylor Moore
|10:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Andrew Putnam
|Adam Schenk
|10:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|C.T. Pan
|Chris Kirk
|Kelly Kraft
|10:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|10:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Webb Simpson
|Gary Woodland
|Jason Day
|10:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Lucas Glover
|Brendon Todd
|10:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Trey Mullinax
|J.J. Spaun
|Tom Hoge
|10:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|James Hahn
|Brian Stuard
|Brandon Hagy
|10:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Max Homa
|Cameron Champ
|Michael Kim
|11:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Austin Cook
|Russell Knox
|11:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Streelman
|Chesson Hadley
|Sam Ryder
|11:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Danny Willett
|Ben Martin
|11:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Charley Hoffman
|Callum Tarren
|11:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Zac Blair
|Nick Hardy
|11:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Peter Malnati
|Doc Redman
|Justin Suh
|11:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Brent Grant
|Austin Eckroat
|11:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Matthews
|Ben Griffin
|Carl Yuan
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|MJ Daffue
|Taylor Lowe
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Yu
|Davis Thompson
|Trevor Werbylo
|12:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Trevor Cone
|Jacob Bridgeman
|12:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Philip Knowles
|Will Gordon
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Augusto Núñez
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Scott de Borba
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Detry
|Zecheng Dou
|Chris Gotterup
|3:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Stroud
|Kramer Hickok
|Lee Hodges
|3:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Adam Svensson
|Greyson Sigg
|3:21 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Chappell
|Wyndham Clark
|David Lipsky
|3:21 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Doug Ghim
|Vince Whaley
|3:32 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Noren
|Denny McCarthy
|Matthew NeSmith
|3:32 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Mark Hubbard
|Max McGreevy
|3:43 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Stewart Cink
|Robert Streb
|3:43 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chad Ramey
|Jim Herman
|Brandt Snedeker
|3:54 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Cam Davis
|Corey Conners
|3:54 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Thompson
|Nick Taylor
|Matt Kuchar
|4:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Harris English
|Joel Dahmen
|Rickie Fowler
|4:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Richy Werenski
|Tyler Duncan
|4:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sahith Theegala
|Davis Riley
|Taylor Pendrith
|4:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Danny Lee
|John Huh
|4:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brendan Steele
|Matt Wallace
|Byeong Hun An
|4:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Patton Kizzire
|Matthias Schwab
|4:38 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Maverick McNealy
|Brandon Wu
|4:38 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Emiliano Grillo
|David Lingmerth
|Alex Smalley
|4:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Harry Higgs
|Scott Harrington
|Taylor Montgomery
|4:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Hayden Buckley
|5:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tyson Alexander
|Matti Schmid
|Nico Echavarria
|5:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Kevin Roy
|Anders Albertson
|5:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Paul Haley II
|Sam Stevens
|Harry Hall
|5:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harrison Endycott
|S.H. Kim
|Vincent Norrman
|5:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Ben Taylor
|John Augenstein
|5:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik Barnes
|Carson Young
|Alex Lee