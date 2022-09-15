Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Fortinet Championship

The PGA TOUR is in California this week for the 2022 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, as the new season begins with the first of 47 events in the last year of the “wraparound” calendar. The 2024 season will return to the calendar year starting in January and ending before December 31st.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Fortinet Championship on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE will air coverage of all 18 holes starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Fortinet Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios:



1:33 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Jason Day

1:55 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim

3:54 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, Corey Conners

4:05 p.m. ET: Harris English, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler