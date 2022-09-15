Breaking down the weather forecast for Bass Pro Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee with events running throughout the weekend leading up to the Bass Pro Night Race on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Weather does not appear to be an issue at all and is perfect for a fun race weekend for the fans in attendance and for the drivers.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Thursday, September 15

Hi 81°, Low 53°: Hazy sun, 0% chance of rain

2:30 p.m. ET, ARCA Menards Series Practice

3:30 p.m. ET, ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

5:05 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

6:30 p.m. ET, ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200 (200 laps, 106.6 miles)

9:00 p.m. ET, Truck Series UNOH 200 (200 laps, 106.6 miles)

Friday, September 16

Hi 82°, Low 55°: Sunshine, 1% chance of rain

2:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

3:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

4:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

5:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Food City 300 (300 laps, 159.9 miles)

Saturday, September 17

Hi 82°, Low 56°: Sunny and pleasant, 4% chance of rain

7:30 p.m. ET, Bass Pro Shops Night Race (500 laps, 266.5 miles)