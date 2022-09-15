 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for UNOH 200 truck race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s UNOH 200 qualifying on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway via live stream.

Lawless Alan, driver of the #45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on September 09, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Bristol, Tennesee for this weekend’s events. The days are shifted a little bit, so the Truck Series will be racing on Thursday, September 15. Practice will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET, qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1. The 2022 UNOH 2022 will be at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

Bristol will utilize two-lap qualifying for this race. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then, each truck will run a single truck, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted towards their positioning in the starting lineup. The driver with the fastest lap time will be awarded the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Thursday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the UNOH 200

Date: Thursday, September 15
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 UNOH 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Jesse Little 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Rajah Caruth 7
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Spencer Boyd 12
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Taylor Gray 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 20
13 Austin Wayne Self 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Kaden Honeycutt 30
18 Connor Mosack 32
19 Chris Hacker 33
20 Jake Garcia 35
21 Zane Smith 38
22 Dean Thompson 40
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 Josh Reaume 43
25 Bayley Currey 44
26 Lawless Alan 45
27 Corey Heim 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Timmy Hill 56
30 Chase Purdy 61
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Parker Kligerman 75
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Colby Howard 91
36 Christian Eckes 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

