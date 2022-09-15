How to watch NASCAR qualifying for UNOH 200 truck race via live stream

NASCAR is in Bristol, Tennesee for this weekend’s events. The days are shifted a little bit, so the Truck Series will be racing on Thursday, September 15. Practice will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET, qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1. The 2022 UNOH 2022 will be at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

Bristol will utilize two-lap qualifying for this race. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then, each truck will run a single truck, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted towards their positioning in the starting lineup. The driver with the fastest lap time will be awarded the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Thursday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the UNOH 200

