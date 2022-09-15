 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for UNOH 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Jack Wood, driver of the #24 Sevwins Chevrolet, and Ty Majeski, driver of the #66 Road Ranger Toyota, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on September 09, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is in Bristol, Tennesee for the 2022 UNOH 200. This will be the 20th race of the season. This will be the lone race in the round of 8 for the Truck Series playoffs. The race will be held at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 on FS1. Earlier in the day, qualifying will run at 5:05 p.m. ET also on FS1.

Bristol will utilize two-lap qualifying for this race. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then, each truck will run a single truck, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted towards their positioning in the starting lineup. The driver with the fastest lap time will be awarded the pole position.

Chandler Smith is the reigning winner of this race. John Hunter Nemechek, who won last week’s race, has the best odds to win this year’s iteration with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Smith comes in second at +500, followed by Zane Smith and Grant Enfinger, installed at +600.

Here is the full field for Thursday’s 2022 UNOH 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 UNOH 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Jesse Little 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Rajah Caruth 7
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Spencer Boyd 12
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Taylor Gray 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 20
13 Austin Wayne Self 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Kaden Honeycutt 30
18 Connor Mosack 32
19 Chris Hacker 33
20 Jake Garcia 35
21 Zane Smith 38
22 Dean Thompson 40
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 Josh Reaume 43
25 Bayley Currey 44
26 Lawless Alan 45
27 Corey Heim 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Timmy Hill 56
30 Chase Purdy 61
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Parker Kligerman 75
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Colby Howard 91
36 Christian Eckes 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

