NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for UNOH 200 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series is in Bristol, Tennesee for the 2022 UNOH 200. This will be the 20th race of the season. This will be the lone race in the round of 8 for the Truck Series playoffs. The race will be held at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 on FS1. Earlier in the day, qualifying will run at 5:05 p.m. ET also on FS1.

Bristol will utilize two-lap qualifying for this race. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then, each truck will run a single truck, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted towards their positioning in the starting lineup. The driver with the fastest lap time will be awarded the pole position.

Chandler Smith is the reigning winner of this race. John Hunter Nemechek, who won last week’s race, has the best odds to win this year’s iteration with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Smith comes in second at +500, followed by Zane Smith and Grant Enfinger, installed at +600.

Here is the full field for Thursday’s 2022 UNOH 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.