How to watch the UNOH 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the UNOH 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Chase Purdy, driver of the #61 BAMA Buggies Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on September 09, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Bristol, Tennessee for its events this weekend. The action will start on Thursday, September 15, with the Camping World Truck Series. Practice will be at 4:30 p.m. ET, and qualifying will follow at 5:05 p.m. ET. The 2022 UNOH 200 will run at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

Chandler Smith is the reigning winner of this race. He has the second-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win this year at +500. John Hunter Nemechek won last week’s race and has the best odds to win again this week installed at +300. Zane Smith (+600), Grant Enfinger (+600) and Corey Heim (+700) follow as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag on Thursday.

How to watch the UNOH 200

Date: Thursday, September 16
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the 2022 UNOH 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

