Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Chicago

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Tour has reached Chicagoland for a 54-hole event at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 2022 LIV Golf Chicago starts Friday, September 16 and will run through Sunday, September 18.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

All three rounds of the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago tournament will be streaming on DAZN. Odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook as well, with betting legal only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Friday.