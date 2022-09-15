Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Chicago

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Tour has reached Chicagoland for a 54-hole event at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 2022 LIV Golf Chicago starts Friday, September 16 and will run through Sunday, September 18.
The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.
All three rounds of the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago tournament will be streaming on DAZN. Odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook as well, with betting legal only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.
Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Friday.
LIV Golf Chicago Round 1 Starting Holes
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Tee No. 1
|Dustin Johnson
|Anirban Lahiri
|Joaquin Niemann
|Tee No. 2
|Henrik Stenson
|Abraham Ancer
|Matthew Wolff
|Tee No. 3
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Lee Westwood
|Cameron Smith
|Tee No. 4
|Patrick Reed
|Cameron Tringale
|lan Poulter
|Tee No. 5
|Jason Kokrak
|Charles Howell Ill
|Branden Grace
|Tee No. 6
|Pat Perez
|Kevin Na
|Martin Kaymer
|Tee No. 8
|Laurie Canter
|Shaun Norris
|Peter Uihlein
|Tee No. 9
|Hudson Swafford
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|David Puig
|Tee No. 10
|Wade Ormsby
|Scott Vincent
|Sihwan Kim
|Tee No. 11
|Richard Bland
|Sam Horsfield
|Turk Pettit
|Tee No. 12
|Chase Koepka
|Jediah Morgan
|James Piot
|Tee No. 13
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Bend Wiesberger
|Charl Schwartzel
|Tee No. 14
|Graeme McDowell
|Matt Jones
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Tee No. 16
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Carlos Ortiz
|Marc Leishman
|Tee No. 17
|Harold Varner Ill
|Sergio Garcia
|Brooks Koepka
|Tee No. 18
|Phil Mickelson
|Talor Gooch
|Paul Casey