Pick on the Total for the Athletics-Astros game on September 15

The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros have both had a number of injuries to overcome with their respective pitching staffs as a pair of guys who have missed a good chunk of the 2022 season will duel in Texas on Thursday.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros (-310, 7.5)

The Astros give Lance McCullars Jr. his sixth start of the season and while the 2.20 ERA looks impressive, his command has been off with 4.7 walks per nine innings allowed and at least three walks issued in four of his five starts.

On the other side, Athletics starter James Kaprielian has also had his walks issued, giving up 4.3 walks per nine innings and is making his first start this month after dealing with an injury on his middle finger.

Prior to the injury, Kaprielian had a 6.46 ERA in his last five starts, posting a 4.79 ERA with 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed overall this season.

The Astros are fifth in the league in home runs per game while the Athletics bullpen has a 5.03 ERA since the beginning of the month of August, which is 26th in the league.

The Athletics offense has performed well in September, playing 4.8 runs per game this month and both teams will bust through with big offensive performances on Thursday.

The Play: Athletics vs. Astros Over 7.5

