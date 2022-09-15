Who to start and sit in Week 2 Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday night

Sometimes we get the short end of the stick on Thursday Night Football, but Amazon Prime secured themselves a great matchup for their debut as the sole TNF providers. The Kansas City Chiefs will host division rival Los Angeles Chargers in what should be a good game, but no matter what, it will be interesting to see Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert face off.

For this week, you have a few must starts, which include Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams and Travis Kelce. There’s no reason to even think about not starting those guys. But, there are a bunch of players who are a little iffier depending on how deep your league is.

This game has the highest over-under of the week, so if you’re on the fence about any player, just go ahead and jump on over. They aren’t all going to hit, but as long as they’re playing, they’ll have more expected fantasy points than in most games.

Injuries

The biggest injury tonight is to Keenan Allen, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Start

Josh Palmer, WR, Chargers

Palmer didn’t jump off the boxscore last week after Keenan Allen went down, but nobody really did, as Justin Herbert spread the ball around a lot. Even Mike Williams had a dud, but he’s still a must start this week. Palmer isn’t a must start, but he is someone with big upside with Allen out. Palmer had a great preseason and was already getting time before Allen’s injury. He ended up with the second-most routes run on the team and also got a carry. They want him with the ball in his hands.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs

There was good and bad in JuJu’s first start as a Chief, as he lost a fumble, but also led the receivers in targets with eight, catching six for 79 yards. Only Travis Kelce beat him out in those categories. He wasn’t one of the five players to get a TD, which is TD variance at it’s worst for those that had him in fantasy. He’s a must start in my book.

Gerald Everett, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mecole Hardman are all startable in deeper leagues as well.

Sit

DeAndre Carter, WR, Chargers

Carter ended up running as the WR3 with Allen out and ended up finding the end one on 14 routes run and four targets. He’s a good DFS value play, but he still looks like the No. five target behind Williams, Palmer, Everett, and Ekeler. I’d sit him.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

Pacheco looked good closing out the game against the Cardinals last week and may have won a bit more playing time, but he was still an afterthought, playing in just four snaps while the starters were still in. He’s very much worth rostering, but not a start in head to head leagues yet.