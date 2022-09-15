Nike releases sponsored kits for 2022 World Cup

Nike released their kits for the 2022 World Cup today. The brand is outfitting 13 national teams in total, including the United States Men’s National Team.

The USMNT drop their home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup pic.twitter.com/NuLWtxAyzs — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2022

The FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Qatar on Nov. 20 and run through Dec. 18. Thirty-two national teams have qualified to compete in the quadrennial tournament.

This will be the USMNT’s first World Cup since 2014, as they did not qualify in 2018.

Nike have released their World Cup kits today pic.twitter.com/NzHNNJKDOV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 15, 2022

The kit designs released Thursday also include uniforms for Portugal, England, Brazil, and France, among others. Each team has a home and away kit.

The Russian team, who hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has been disqualified from the event due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.