What is the Braves’ magic number to clinch playoff spot?

We’re tracking how Atlanta is doing in terms of wrapping up a postseason berth with plenty of time before the postseason.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants
Eddie Rosario #8, Michael Harris II #23 and Robbie Grossman #15 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates defeating the San Francisco Giants 5-1 at Oracle Park on September 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves were 10.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East on June 1. However, an elongated stretch of fantastic baseball from that point has put the Braves in a two-team race for a division crown. Here is Atlanta’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot as well as a division title.

Braves Magic number

Playoff berth: 18
NL East title: 8

Most teams have at least one interleague or interdivisional series left, but not the Braves. Their road to the playoffs will consist of nothing but games versus NL East competition. All eyes will be on one series in particular, and that’s when the Mets come to town for a three-game set from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The Braves, in search of their fifth straight NL East title, are 7-9 against the Mets this season. They are 4-3 versus their longtime rivals at home in Truist Park.

