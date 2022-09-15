What is the Braves’ magic number to clinch playoff spot?

The Atlanta Braves were 10.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East on June 1. However, an elongated stretch of fantastic baseball from that point has put the Braves in a two-team race for a division crown. Here is Atlanta’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot as well as a division title.

Braves Magic number

Playoff berth: 18

NL East title: 8

Most teams have at least one interleague or interdivisional series left, but not the Braves. Their road to the playoffs will consist of nothing but games versus NL East competition. All eyes will be on one series in particular, and that’s when the Mets come to town for a three-game set from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The Braves, in search of their fifth straight NL East title, are 7-9 against the Mets this season. They are 4-3 versus their longtime rivals at home in Truist Park.