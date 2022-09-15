Shane McClanahan activated off injured list for Thursday start vs. Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays have activated starting pitcher Shane McClanahan off the 15-day injured list and he will make the start for tonight’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty suffered a left shoulder impingement prior to his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on August 30 and was placed on IL.

This is huge news for the Rays to get their ace back as they’re currently entangled in a dog fight with the Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners for AL Wild Card positioning. The team has dropped three of four games to Toronto in this week’s pivotal series and currently sit 1.5 games back of their AL East division rival.

The second-year starter has had a breakout year with the organization and even earned the honors of being the AL starter in the MLB All-Star Game this past July. Through 24 starts, he has posted an 11-5 record with a 2.20 ERA and 182 strikeouts.