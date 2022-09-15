Week 2 Fantasy Football & NFL DFS Mailbag

Another week, another fantasy football/DFS mailbag!! If you want to be featured in one of these articles, follow me on Twitter @ByJeffPratt along with @dklive. At the start of each week, I’ll ask for questions. The sooner you respond, the better your chances of making it into the article are. Without further ado, let’s get into the questions for Week 2.

Best DK value options at RB and WR? — The Soccer Kid (@thesoccerkid06) September 13, 2022

Keep these DraftKings questions coming! I qualify values as players who are priced at $5,500 or less, so let’s dive into those groups at RB and WR.

For running backs, the obvious name that jumps out is Jeff Wilson Jr. at $5,100. With Elijah Mitchell headed to IR, Wilson steps in as the new No. 1 back in Kyle Shanahan’s system. He should see 15ish touches this week and produce an excellent return on value. The problem? Everyone is thinking the same thing. If you want a value running back that shouldn’t have a high roster percentage, Rhamondre Stevenson is your guy. Just like Wilson, Stevenson will benefit from the loss of another player in his backfield. Ty Montgomery was a legitimate factor in New England’s offense last week as the third-down back. Now that he’s on IR, Rhamondre should step into that role.

For wide receiver, I’m going right back to Allen Robinson this week at $5,500. ARob likely won’t be touched by most DFS users after a horrible Week 1 showing, which is great. Sean McVay said he’s going to get the veteran receiver more involved on Sunday, and they’re playing an atrocious Atlanta secondary. Expect a bounce-back performance for Robinson.

Wilson Jr or Dillon — MitchellSZN (@MitchellSZN1) September 13, 2022

This is an interesting one. There’s a ton of hype surrounding Wilson this week, as is typically the case with consensus priority waiver adds. That being said, I’d start AJ Dillon over him.

Yes, Wilson should theoretically see a ton of volume against a subpar run defense, but why tempt fate when you know what you have in Dillon? He’s likely going to handle a bulk of the carries for Green Bay — including goal line touches — while still possessing solid receiving upside.

The Packers are out for redemption after a Week 1 dud against the Vikings, so there’s a good chance we see 35+ points from Green Bay at home against Chicago.

Amon-Ra or ARob — Fantasy Football Addict (@FFAddict7) September 13, 2022

I know I just dove into all of the reasons to like Robinson this week, but you have to start Amon-Ra St. Brown over him. The Lions have a relatively tough matchup against Minnesota, but St. Brown has emerged as a must-start option as Jared Goff’s safety valve.

The targets are going to be there for Amon-Ra and we’re still in a wait-and-see situation with ARob, so don’t overthink this one.

Who is the best QB to start Week 2 and why is it Matt Stafford? — Scott O. Smith (@Scott_O_Smith) September 13, 2022

I’m going to assume this is from a DFS standpoint, so let’s take a look at this week’s slate.

Right off the bat, I can say that Stafford is not my top option. However, if I were to rank my top-5 he’d probably be in there.

As crazy as it sounds, Carson Wentz is my favorite DraftKings quarterback this week. He’s still pretty cheap at $5,800, and the matchup against Detroit is very enticing. I break down why I like Wentz so much more here:

My favorite @DraftKings quarterbacks for Week 2 are… Carson Wentz and Geno Smith.



Really. pic.twitter.com/7n5XXoijgX — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) September 13, 2022

Stick with DJ Moore as my WR2 or replace him with Robbie Anderson? Anderson looks more involved to me. — Andrew Gifford (@giffordtalks) September 13, 2022

It’s true, Anderson did appear to be more involved in Carolina’s offense last week. That being said, I’m a big believer in starting your studs early on in the season.

If this trend continues for the next few weeks, then I’d consider swapping Moore out for Anderson. However, Baker Mayfield is still building chemistry with his new receivers and Moore is clearly the most talented guy in that group. Give it more time for those two to work things out and keep Moore in your lineup.

@ByJeffPratt tough one this week. Full ppr, I can only start 1:



Gibson vs DET

Patterson vs LAR

Henderson vs ATL — Stevey Saver (@ValueAdded00) September 14, 2022

First of all, congrats on having the luxury of choosing between those three players. Let’s briefly dive into my outlook for each of these options:

Patterson is a solid RB2 this week. There were some questions coming into the season about his potential workload, but he quelled those concerns effectively. That being said, the matchup against Los Angeles’ run defense is terrifying.

Henderson is a toss up, as I do expect Cam Akers to be more involved on Sunday. Unfortunately for people with Akers and Henderson on their fantasy teams, it feels like this is going to be a weekly conundrum. Hendo should see 10-12 touches regardless and is a solid FLEX.

That leaves us with Gibson, who emerges as the top option from this group. He served effectively as Washington’s workhorse last week and should continue to do so until Brian Robinson returns. He’s also facing the Lions, who just allowed Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts to rush for 90+ yards each.

Another one for the mailbag. Maybe write in what RBs you would sell right now. — Stevey Saver (@ValueAdded00) September 14, 2022

I wouldn’t be desperate to sell anyone after Week 1, but I would be testing the waters on markets for Antonio Gibson, James Robinson and Michael Carter. All three of those guys will likely have significant competition for touches as the season progresses. If you can get players with more secure weekly floors in return for those guys, do it.

BONUS: Would you start Carson Wentz over Trey Lance? - @Saf14113

I absolutely would start Wentz over Lance this week. I’m one of the biggest Lance doubters out there, and he showed me nothing in his regular season debut to instill confidence in starting him on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Wentz is coming off an extremely impressive Commanders debut and is facing the Lions, who just gave up 38 points to Philly. This is a pretty clear decision for me.

