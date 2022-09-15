9/20/22 REIGNMAKERS GENESIS LEADERBOARD PROMOTION OFFICIAL RULES

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING DRAFTKINGS 9/20/2022 GENESIS LEADERBOARD PROMOTION

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE OFFICIAL RULES (“Rules”) BEFORE PARTICIPATING IN THE DRAFTKINGS 9/20/2022 GENESIS LEADERBOARD PROMOTION AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

A. Rules and Eligibility

1. The DRAFTKINGS 9/20/2022 LEADERBOARD PROMOTION (the “Promotion”) is a series of leaderboards to be posted on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, exclusively for DraftKings customers who enter into the Promotion based on their satisfaction of the requirements for entry contained in these Rules and who do not opt-out (each a “Participant” and collectively, the “Participants”). The Promotion will be administered and scored according to these Rules.

2. By entering the Promotion (as detailed in Section B, below) or participating in the Promotion, you agree to be bound by, and subject to, these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use (available at: https://www.draftkings.com), and the DraftKings Privacy Policy (available at: https://www.draftkings.com). You agree and understand that DraftKings may disclose certain information that you share with DraftKings, pursuant to the DraftKings Privacy Policy. In addition to other remedies provided in these Rules or in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, your failure to comply with these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use may, among other things, result in disqualification from the Promotion, removal from the Promotion, and forfeiture of any Prize (as defined below) as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, DraftKings has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason, to disqualify or remove you from the Promotion and to effectuate the forfeiture of your Prize or potential Prize.

3. BY ENTERING AND/OR PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT DRAFTKINGS AND ITS AFFILIATES LIMIT THEIR LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR ENTRY INTO AND PARTICIPATION IN THE PROMOTION AS SET FORTH IN THIS SECTION. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL DRAFTKINGS, ITS PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUCCESSORS OR ASSIGNS, OR THE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING (COLLECTIVELY, THE “COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS”), BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, ECONOMIC, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES) THAT ARE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATED TO: (1) THE PROMOTION, THESE RULES, YOUR ENTRY INTO, PARTICIPATION IN OR ATTENDANCE AT THE PROMOTION, OR YOUR TRAVEL TO AND FROM THE PROMOTION; (2) THE FANTASY SPORTS CONTESTS, CONTENT, PRODUCTS, SERVICES, AND PROMOTIONS ON DRAFTKINGS.COM AND/OR DRAFTKINGS MOBILE APPLICATION OR YOUR UPLOADED INFORMATION; (3) THE USE OF, INABILITY TO USE, OR PERFORMANCE OF DRAFTKINGS.COM AND/OR DRAFTKINGS MOBILE APPLICATION; (4) ANY ACTION TAKEN IN CONNECTION WITH AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS OR LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES REGARDING YOUR USE OF THE WEBSITE, THE DRAFTKINGS MOBILE APPLICATION, OR CONTENT; (5) ANY ACTION TAKEN IN CONNECTION WITH COPYRIGHT OWNERS; OR (6) ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN THE TECHNICAL OPERATION OF DRAFTKINGS.COM AND/OR THE DRAFTKINGS MOBILE APPLICATION, EVEN IN THE EVENT FORESEEABLE OR EVEN IN THE EVENT THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY, TORT (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, WHETHER CAUSED IN WHOLE OR IN PART BY NEGLIGENCE, ACTS OF GOD, TELECOMMUNICATIONS FAILURE, OR THEFT OR DESTRUCTION). IN NO EVENT WILL THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANYONE ELSE FOR LOSS OR INJURY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY. SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS’ TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR CAUSES OF ACTION EXCEED ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100). THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGE TO ANY PARTICIPANT’S COMPUTER, HARDWARE, COMPUTER SOFTWARE, OR OTHER EQUIPMENT OR TECHNOLOGY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGE FROM ANY SECURITY BREACH OR FROM ANY VIRUS, BUGS, TAMPERING, FRAUD, ERROR, OMISSION, INTERRUPTION, DEFECT, DELAY IN OPERATION OR TRANSMISSION, COMPUTER LINE OR NETWORK FAILURE, OR ANY OTHER TECHNICAL OR OTHER MALFUNCTION. YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE PROMOTION IS AT YOUR RISK. IN THE EVENT YOU ARE DISSATISFIED WITH THE PROMOTION, YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY IS TO FORFEIT THE PROMOTION. YOU RECOGNIZE AND CONFIRM THAT IN THE EVENT YOU INCUR ANY DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR INJURIES THAT ARISE OUT OF THE ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF ANY OF THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS, THE DAMAGES, IN THE EVENT ANY, CAUSED TO YOU ARE NOT IRREPARABLE OR SUFFICIENT TO ENTITLE YOU TO AN INJUNCTION PREVENTING THE CONTINUATION OF THE PROMOTION OR ANY EXPLOITATION OF YOUR UPLOADED CONTENT OR ANY WEBSITE, SERVICES, OR OTHER PROPERTY OWNED OR CONTROLLED BY ANY OF THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS, AND YOU WILL HAVE NO RIGHTS TO ENJOIN OR RESTRAIN THE DEVELOPMENT, PRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION, ADVERTISING, EXHIBITION OR EXPLOITATION OF THE PROMOTION, ANY DRAFTKINGS WEBSITE, OR OTHER PROPERTY OR YOUR UPLOADED INFORMATION OR ANY AND ALL ACTIVITIES OR ACTIONS RELATED THERETO. BY ENTERING INTO AND PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION, YOU UNDERSTAND THAT YOU MAY BE WAIVING RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO CLAIMS THAT ARE AT THIS TIME UNKNOWN OR UNSUSPECTED. ACCORDINGLY, YOU AGREE TO WAIVE THE BENEFIT OF ANY LAW, INCLUDING, TO THE EXTENT APPLICABLE, CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 1542, THAT OTHERWISE MIGHT LIMIT YOUR WAIVER OF SUCH CLAIMS.

4. DraftKings reserves the right to amend these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, and/or the DraftKings Privacy Policy at any time, and it is your responsibility to review these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, and the DraftKings Privacy Policy for any changes. By entering the Promotion or by participating in the Promotion after we change these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, or the DraftKings Privacy Policy, you accept all changes thereto. Any change in the structure of the Prize (as defined below) shall be made prior to the start of the Promotion.

5. DraftKings reserves the right to change, modify, suspend, delay, or cancel the Promotion at any time.

6. DraftKings has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason at all, to exclude or remove any Participant(s) and/or individual(s) from participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, in instances where DraftKings determines that there are irregularities, fraudulent activities, or abuses occurring in connection with the individual or Participant’s entry or selections. By entering or participating in the Promotion, you acknowledge and agree that DraftKings has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, and for any reason or no reason at all, to exclude you from participation in the Promotion, and by entering into or participating in the Promotion, you agree not to bring any claims, and hereby waive all claims that may now or hereafter arise, against the Company Entities and Individuals, in each case, as it relates to DraftKings’ decisions under this Section.

7. To be eligible to enter and participate in the Promotion, each Participant must: (i) be the owner of the DraftKings account under which entry is being made (i.e., no proxy entries allowed); (ii) comply with these Rules; (iii) comply with the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use; (iv) be at least eighteen (18) years of age as of the date of the Promotion entry, except in jurisdictions, territories, and locations where the minimum age for permissible use of daily fantasy sports is greater than eighteen (18) years old, you must meet the age requirement in the jurisdiction, territory or location you are physically located in while entering and participating in the Promotion (nineteen (19) years of age in the event you are physically located in Nebraska or Alabama when participating in the Promotion or twenty-one (21) years of age in the event you are physically located in Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, or Massachusetts when participating in the Promotion); (v) be physically located in any of the fifty (50) states and Washington, DC, excluding Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington and any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests; and (vi) not be self-excluded from play on any DraftKings website or mobile application. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude additional state(s) or add additional state(s) under sub-section (v), provided that in the event any such additional state(s) are added, Participants shall be required to comply with these Rules, as well as any applicable state regulations.

8. By entering and participating in the Promotion, Participants: (i) agree to refrain from acting as a brand ambassador for, and from in any way promoting or endorsing for commercial purposes, any company other than DraftKings; (ii) consent to the release of certain personal information to DraftKings for purposes related to participation and eligibility for participation in the Promotion; (iii) agree to execute documents as DraftKings may reasonably request and within the time frames communicated by DraftKings; (iv) agree to respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests, including, but not limited to, requests for information; (v) agree, at all times while participating in the Promotion, to use their best efforts to uphold the good name, image, and reputation of DraftKings and to refrain from making any statements or engaging in conduct that could damage or bring into disrepute the name, image, and/or reputation of DraftKings; and (vi) agree, at all times while participating in the Promotion, to conduct themselves in a professional manner and refrain from any conduct or activity that may bring a Participant into disrepute or harm a Participant’s name or reputation. In the event the Participant engages in behavior that, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, DraftKings reserves the right to revoke or reclaim the Participant’s Prize(s) (in the event any), in whole or in part. In such event, and without limiting any other rights of DraftKings, the Participant may also be required to reimburse DraftKings for the Prize.

B. Operation of the Promotion

1. The Promotion will consist of leaderboards (each, a “Leaderboard” and collectively, the “Leaderboards”) for each of the Core, Elite, Rare, Legendary, and Reignmakers contest tiers (each, a “Tier”) tracking Reignmakers Football lineups within each Tier comprised entirely of Reignmakers Football NFTs from the Genesis set (each, a “Genesis Lineup”). Each Leaderboard will track the highest scoring Genesis Lineups during week 2 of the NFL football season (September 15-19) (“Week 2”) within each Tier.

2. Participants receive Leaderboard points in each Tier by entering into a DraftKings Reignmakers Football contest during Week 2 within that Tier, and playing a Genesis Lineup in that contest. A Participant will receive the same number of points on the Leaderboard for a Tier as their Genesis Lineup scores in the applicable Reignmakers Football contest within that Tier. Each such Reignmakers Football contest will be administered and scored in accordance with either the Reignmakers Football Classic contest rules or Reignmakers Football Showdown contest rules, as applicable. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if a lineup contains any Reignmakers Football NFT that is not from the Genesis set, that lineup will not be considered a Genesis Lineup and will not be eligible to qualify for a Leaderboard regardless of how many points that lineup scores in a Reignmakers Football Classic contest or Reignmakers Football Showdown contest. In addition, if a lineup contains a Reignmakers Football NFT from the Genesis set that is sold prior to the start of that NFL player’s Week 2 NFL game, then that lineup will not be considered a Genesis Lineup and will not be eligible for a Leaderboard regardless of how many points that lineup scores in a Reignmakers Football Classic contest or Reignmakers Football Showdown contest.

3. Each Participant is only eligible to qualify for each Leaderboard once. In the event a Participant plays multiple Genesis Lineups within a Tier, only their highest scoring Genesis Lineup will be eligible to qualify for that Tier’s Leaderboard. For example, if a Participant enters three (3) different Elite tier Reignmakers Football contests during Week 2 and plays three (3) different Genesis Lineups, only the highest scoring of those three (3) Genesis Lineups would be eligible to qualify for the Leaderboard for the Elite Tier.

4. Whether a Participant appears on a Leaderboard will depend on how many points their highest scoring Genesis Lineup within the applicable Tier scores during Week 2, and how many points all other Participants’ highest scoring Genesis Lineups within the applicable Tier score during Week 2. A Participant’s finishing position on a Leaderboard will be determined according to the total number of points scored by their Genesis Lineup in the applicable Tier compared to all other Genesis Lineups within that Tier. Participants whose Genesis Lineups score more points will have higher finishing positions on the applicable Leaderboard.

5. All Leaderboard standings will finalize by 11:59:59 PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 after all eligible Reignmakers Football contests are finalized, and show Participants’ finishing positions, though not every Participant will qualify for a Leaderboard. The following number of Participants will qualify for the Leaderboard in each Tier: the Participants with the top-34 finishing positions will qualify for the Reignmakers Leaderboard, the Participants with the top-98 finishing positions will qualify for the Legendary Leaderboard, the Participants with the top-200 finishing positions will qualify for the Elite Leaderboard, the Participants with the top-500 finishing positions will qualify for the Rare Leaderboard, and the Participants with the top-1000 finishing positions will qualify for the Core Leaderboard.

C. Entry into the Promotion

1. In order to enter the Promotion, Participants must enter into a DraftKings Reignmakers Football contest during Week 2 in one or more Tiers and play a Genesis Lineup. Any DraftKings customer who enters into a Reignmakers Football contest in any Tier during Week 2 and plays a Genesis Lineup will be automatically entered into the Promotion and be eligible to qualify for the Leaderboard in each Tier in which the Participant played a Genesis Lineup, unless the Participant opts out of the Promotion. Any Participant who does not opt-out of the Promotion as set forth below and who participates in this Promotion will be deemed to have consented to these Rules. For clarity, if a lineup contains any Reignmakers Football NFT that is not from the Genesis set, that lineup will not be considered a Genesis Lineup and will not be eligible to qualify for a Leaderboard. If a lineup contains a Reignmakers Football NFT from the Genesis set that is sold prior to the start of that NFL player’s Week 2 NFL game, then the lineup will not be considered a Genesis Lineup and will not be eligible for a Leaderboard.

2. Each Participant is only eligible to qualify for each Leaderboard once. In the event a Participant plays multiple Genesis Lineups within a Tier, only their highest scoring Genesis Lineup will be eligible to qualify for that Tier’s Leaderboard. For example, if a Participant enters three (3) different Elite tier Reignmakers Football contests during Week 2 and plays three (3) different Genesis Lineups, only the highest scoring of those three (3) Genesis Lineups would be eligible to qualify for the Leaderboard for the Elite Tier.

3. If you would not like your name to appear on a Leaderboard for any reason, please reach out to support@draftkings.com and we will make sure not to include you on the Leaderboard. If you opt-out of being included on the Leaderboard, you will not be entered into the Promotion and will not be eligible for any Prizes.

D. Promotion Winner and Prizes

1. Promotion results will be determined by the points accumulated by each Participant within each Tier. The prizes for the Promotion (a “Prize”) will be based on the finishing position of the Participant in accordance with the following (all amounts are DK Dollars):

REIGNMAKER TIER:

FINISHING POSITION

PRIZE (DK Dollars)

1st Place

5,000

2nd Place

3,000

3rd – 7th Place

1,000

8th – 14th Place

500

15th – 24th Place

250

25th – 34th Place

100

LEGENDARY TIER:

FINISHING POSITION

PRIZE (DK Dollars)

1st Place

4,000

2nd Place

2,000

3rd Place

1,000

4th – 8th Place

500

9th – 18th Place

250

19th – 98th Place

100

ELITE TIER:

FINISHING POSITION

PRIZE (DK Dollars)

1st Place

3,000

2nd Place

1,000

3rd – 6th Place

500

7th – 15th Place

250

16th – 65th Place

100

66th – 200th Place

50

RARE TIER:

FINISHING POSITION

PRIZE (DK Dollars)

1st Place

2,000

2nd Place

1,000

3rd – 4th Place

500

5th – 10th Place

250

11th – 35th Place

100

36th – 125th Place

50

126th – 500th Place

20

CORE TIER:

FINISHING POSITION

PRIZE (DK Dollars)

1st Place

1,000

2nd Place

500

3rd – 5th Place

250

6th – 25th Place

100

26th – 100th Place

50

101st – 400th Place

20

401st – 1000th Place

10

2. In the event of a tie between two (2) or more Participants for a cash Prize, the cash Prizes for the tied positions will be evenly split among each of the tied Participants. For example, in the event two (2) Participants tie for first place in the Core Tier, the first place Prize and second place Prize would be combined and split equally between the two (2) tied Participants, and each of the tied Participants would be awarded seven hundred fifty (750) DK dollars.

3. In order to claim a Prize, the winner must execute all documents as DraftKings may reasonably request and respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests to facilitate Prize fulfilment. In the event a winner is not able to meet or violates these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, that winner may not be entitled to the Prize, or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value whatsoever, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to that winner.

4. The winner(s) may be taxed on the fair market value of their Prize depending on applicable law, and all such tax liability is the responsibility of the winner(s).

5. All expenses and other costs not expressly stated in these Rules, including, but not limited to, any transportation and lodging costs, taxes, meals or the like are the responsibility of the Participant.

E. Miscellaneous Terms and Conditions

The DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use shall apply to the Promotion, and these Rules and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use. To the extent that any provision of these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, the provision contained in these rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use.

2. The DraftKings Privacy Policy shall apply to the Promotion and to these Rules and is hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Privacy Policy and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Privacy Policy. To the extent that any provision in these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Privacy Policy, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Policy unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Privacy Policy, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Policy. A Participant’s information will be used subject to the DraftKings Privacy Policy and these Rules. Participants understand and acknowledge that their selections for the Promotion, once locked, shall be made public and displayed on the Promotion board and may be used by DraftKings in any other way deemed appropriate by DraftKings for the duration of the Promotion, and in perpetuity as DraftKings deems fit.

3. By entering the Promotion, each Participant agrees to receive communications from DraftKings, subject to opting out when the Participant so desires and in a manner prescribed by DraftKings.

4. To the extent permitted by applicable law, by entering or participating in the Promotion, each Participant hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind, to the editing, modification, replication, publication, and/or other use of the Participant’s name, likeness, photographs, videos, voice, entries, selections, and the like, in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, in any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by DraftKings, whether in connection with the administration of the Promotion or the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion, and/or exploitation of DraftKings or the Promotion. Each Participant further assigns any and all rights he or she may have over his or her entry(ies) or selections to DraftKings without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind. To the extent permitted by applicable law, by entering or participating in the Promotion, each Participant hereby agrees, without any compensation, to sign any releases, assignments, or authorizations related to publicization of Participant’s name, likeness, photographs, videos, voice, entries, selections, and the like.

5. All references to time of day contained herein refer to the prevailing Eastern Time Zone.

6. In the event of a Force Majeure Event (as defined below), DraftKings may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Promotion, or may cancel the Promotion altogether. As used herein, “Force Majeure Event” means the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to hold the Promotion or to grant the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, or order of any court.

7. The exclusive jurisdiction and venue for proceedings involving any and all disputes, claims or controversies arising out of or relating to the Promotion or these Rules shall be the courts of competent jurisdiction sitting within Suffolk County, Massachusetts (the “Forum”), and each Participant hereby waives any argument that any such court does not have personal jurisdiction or that the Forum is not appropriate or convenient. These Rules shall be governed by the internal substantive laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, without respect to its conflict of laws principles.

8. Employees of DraftKings or its affiliates may not participate in the Promotion. Entries to the Promotion cannot be transferred or cancelled by the Participant. DraftKings is not responsible for any website performance issue, including, but not limited to, those that result in a delay or prevention of participation in the Promotion or a selection for the Promotion.

The best interests of the Promotion and fairness are top priorities in decision-making. Unusual circumstances occasionally dictate that common-sense decisions in the interest of fairness take priority over technical rules. DraftKings reserves the right to make reasonable exceptions to these Rules where circumstances so require or warrant. DraftKings shall have the sole and absolute discretion to interpret and enforce these Rules, and such interpretation and decisions related thereto are final.