Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford set for November 19 in Las Vegas

The best at welterweight will get together in mid-November in Sin City for what should be a terrific fight.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
WBO champion Terence Crawford is introduced for a welterweight title fight against Shawn Porter at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Two of the best in the world at 147 pounds will get in the ring for what should a terrific bout as Errol Spence Jr. will take on Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight boxing championship of the world on November 19 in Las Vegas.

Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA championships, while “Bud” Crawford is the WBO title holder and is the lineal champion as well. Both combatants are undefeated as professionals, as Spence (28-0, 22 KO’s) and Crawford (38-0, 29 KO’s) are both the pinnacle of their division.

It’s rare in boxing to get everyone on the same page for what is undoubtedly a must-make fight between two undefeated champions, but that’s what’s happened after plenty of wrangling from both sides. Assuming there are no injuries or issues, this should be one of the fights of the year.

