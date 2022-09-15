Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford set for November 19 in Las Vegas

Two of the best in the world at 147 pounds will get in the ring for what should a terrific bout as Errol Spence Jr. will take on Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight boxing championship of the world on November 19 in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have agreed to all material terms for an undisputed welterweight title fight targeted for Nov. 19 in Las Vegas, sources tell @MikeCoppinger.



The deal has not been signed as the parties’ lawyers clean up legal language in the agreement. pic.twitter.com/oDhy9frLYk — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 15, 2022

Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA championships, while “Bud” Crawford is the WBO title holder and is the lineal champion as well. Both combatants are undefeated as professionals, as Spence (28-0, 22 KO’s) and Crawford (38-0, 29 KO’s) are both the pinnacle of their division.

It’s rare in boxing to get everyone on the same page for what is undoubtedly a must-make fight between two undefeated champions, but that’s what’s happened after plenty of wrangling from both sides. Assuming there are no injuries or issues, this should be one of the fights of the year.

We’ll have odds posted from DraftKings Sportsbook once their available as well.