Kayvon Thibodeaux “really confident” in making his NFL debut Sunday

After a strong showing in Week 1 where the Giants, under new head coach Brian Daboll, upset the Tennessee Titans. They were without their No. 1 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who suffered a sprained right MCL in the second preseason game. His return would be a big boost to the defense, which was missing both their outside edge rushers, as Azeez Ojulari was also out.

But, this week against the Panthers, they could get both back, and Thibodeaux told reporters he said, “Getting close, trying not to look too far — what is today? Today is Thursday - still have Friday, Saturday. I’m really confident in this Sunday.”

The Giants are still a long way from being a winning team, but Week 1 was a good start toward changing the culture. Daboll’s aggressive play calling, especially at the end of the game, should give the team some confidence and hope moving forward. And getting their rookie in there won’t hurt either.