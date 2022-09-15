Watch Derwin James body slam Travis Kelce in Week 2 Thursday Night Football

Derwin James is bigger than your average person but compared to Travis Kelce, he’s not the biggest guy out there. In spite of that, he got a heck of a tackle on Kelce to prevent the Chiefs tight end from reaching the end zone. And he managed to not get flagged for unnecessary roughness!

Kelce gained 18 yards on the play, so he got a laugh out of this, but it proved to be a key stop. The play set the Chiefs up with a 1st and goal at the 3, but the Chargers defense got a huge stop on the series. Kansas City got to the 1, but were stopped on 3rd and goal and settled for a field goal to tie the game 17-17.