Dennis Schroder signs one-year, $2.64 million deal with Lakers in free agency

Point guard Dennis Schroder plans to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania. It is a one-year deal worth $2.64 million, per Charania.

It’s been a fall from grace for Schroder, who is still only 28 years old. He was emerging as one of the league’s next great guards during what would be his final season with the Atlanta Hawks. Schroder averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists per game as a full-time starter, setting up a lot of possibilities for his future.

He was traded to the Thunder before eventually ending up with the Lakers. Schroder turned down a $84 million extension from the Lakers for a bigger deal in free agency last season, but only got a one-year $5.9 million contract in the market. Schroder was traded to the Rockets and then was ruled out for the year with a shoulder injury. We’ll see if he can rebuild his value as he enters what would be the prime of his career.