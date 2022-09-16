Florida State vs. Louisville start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 3 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Florida State is off to a strong start to its season and will look to move to 3-0 overall in its first ACC game of 2022. The Seminoles had an early bye week after taking the field in Week 0 and picked up a very impressive victory over the LSU Tigers over Labor Day weekend. Louisville rebounded from a brutal Week 1 performance in a blowout loss to the Syracuse Orange and went on the road to beat the UCF Knights last Friday night. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and Louisville’s Scott Satterfield could flirt with hot seat territory if things don’t go well the rest of the way, so this is a big game for both sides.

Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making Louisville a +125 underdog. The over/under is set at 56.5.