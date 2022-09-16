Vikings vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles headline the nightcap of a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2. Kick off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Vikings vs. Eagles in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -2 (-115)

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Vikings +110, Eagles -130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings +2

Minnesota limited Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to just a single touchdown in Week 1, while Justin Jefferson had his way at the expense of the opposing secondary. For every point that the Eagles may score on Monday night, the Vikings are just as well equipped to fire back and then some. The x-factor may be the Eagles’ rushing defense, which allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in Week 1 (181). Minnesota should be prepared to keep the Eagles' defense honest on the ground, and thus keep this a tightly contested game.

Over/under: Over 50.5

The last time these two teams met was back in October of 2019 when they both combined for 58 total points. Both teams have offenses that can attack through the air and on the ground, and the high point total is set for a reason. Oddsmakers are betting this is a closely contested but high-scoring affair. The Eagles scored the second-most points in Week 1, but Minnesota has the personnel to match every score. We’re taking the over on the high point total set for Monday night.

Player prop: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.