Cardinals vs. Raiders: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 2 of the NFL regular season. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium as both teams will look to notch their first win of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Cardinals vs. Raiders in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -5.5 (-105)

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Cardinals +195, Raiders -230

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -5.5

Las Vegas largely beat themselves in Week 1 after surrendering a combined six turnovers, with a handful of missed scoring opportunities. In Week 2 they should be much more refined with the home crowd behind them, and they welcome a Cardinals defense that allowed 44 points last week to the Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas also threw the ball 37 times compared to just 13 rushing attempts, so it’s clear they’re looking to win games through the air and beat their opponents with a comfortable scoring differential.

Over/under: Over 51.5

In addition to the Raiders' offense being improved in 2022, the Cardinals should be able to keep the game interesting and put points on the board as well. While Las Vegas bolstered their pass rush through offseason acquisitions, their secondary remains a question and should benefit Kyler Murray in the pocket. The point total is among the highest on the Week 2 slate for a reason, and there’s a great chance of this being a back-and-forth scoring affair in the desert.

Player prop: Darren Waller over 4.5 receptions (+100)

Waller finished with four receptions in Week 1, and that was deemed low-volume for a player of his caliber. Davante Adams led all receivers with 17 targets last week, but Derek Carr has emphasized spreading the ball around in Week 2. We’re predicting that Carr goes back to one of his trustworthy targets in Waller, and surpassing 4.5 receptions seems like a feasible feat with excellent value.

