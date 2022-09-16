Titans vs. Bills: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Tennesee Titans and Buffalo Bills headline the first game of Monday Night Football’s doubleheader in Week 2. Kick off is set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Titans will look to recover from a disheartening Week 1 loss, while the Bills will look to continue their winning ways following an excellent performance in the season opener.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Titans vs. Bills in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bills odds

Spread: Bills -10 (-105)

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Titans +350, Bills -435

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -10

A field goal separated these two teams as the Titans beat the Bills 34-31 last season, but each team’s Week 1 performance could be indicative of what’s to come in 2022. The Titans largely struggled in the ground game even with Derrick Henry in the backfield, while the Bills' offense hasn’t missed a beat and should have the support of a bolstered defense behind them. After Buffalo held the defending champions to 10 points last week, they should confidently cover in Monday night’s contest.

Over/under: Under 48

These two teams combined for 58 and 65 points respectively in their previous two matchups, but Buffalo’s defense this season seems to be next level. There should be confidence in the Bills putting points on the board, but if they were able to contain the defending champions in Week 1 then it should be relatively straightforward to limit the Titans in Week 2. With that in mind, we’re predicting both teams to hit the under.

