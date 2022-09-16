Bears vs. Packers: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet on Sunday Night Football for Week 2 of the NFL season. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, as the Bears will look to start 2-0 on the early season. Fresh off a disappointing loss in Week 1, Aaron Rodgers will look to lead the Packers to their first win of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bears vs. Packers in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers odds

Spread: Packers -9.5 (-115)

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bears +360, Packers -450

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers -9.5

Green Bay is riding a six-game winning streak against Chicago that dates back to 2019. Through those six games, the closest margin of victory has been seven points, illustrating how much of a hold the Packers have over their NFC North opponent. Armed with extra motivation following their divisional loss last week, expect Green Bay not only to get the win but to cover the spread as well Sunday night.

Over/under: Over 41.5

Green Bay has piled on 45 points and 41 points respectively in the last two games played against the Bears at Lambeau Field. Simply put, Rodgers and the offense reach another level in front of the home crowd and the same trend should continue Sunday night. It remains to be seen if the Bears can put enough points on the board, but the Packers’ scoring potential should be enough to warrant taking the over in this one.

Player prop: Aaron Rodgers over 246.5 passing yards (-115)

Last season after a subpar opener in which Rodgers threw for just 133 yards and two interceptions, he bounced back in Week 2 with 255 yards passing and four touchdowns thrown. It feels like a similar script is in play for Sunday night, with Rodgers’ track record against the Bears speaking for itself. Motivated by an underwhelming opener, we’re predicting we see the Rodgers of old and he hits the over on passing yards.

