Texans vs. Broncos: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos meet in Week 2 of the NFL regular season. Kick off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field in Denver, CO. The Texans will look for their first win of the season after settling for a tie in Week 1, while the Broncos will look to bounce back on a short win following their Monday night loss.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Texans vs. Broncos in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Broncos odds

Spread: Broncos -10 (-110)

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Texans +390, Broncos -490

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos -10

Denver suffered the upset loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 after what felt like added motivation leaned in Seattle’s favor. As this offense builts more synergy with one another it should gradually become more efficient week-to-week. After poor clock management sealed last week’s loss, I’m expecting Denver to come out firing on all cylinders and cover the spread in this one.

Over/under: Under 46

Just as the offense should be better in Week 2 so goes the same for the defensive side of the ball. The Broncos' defense registered the fifth-fewest points per game at home in 2021 with an average of 18.1, and the Texans should have their work cut out for them in putting points on the board. With little faith in Houston being able to match score-for-score with Denver, taking the under seems more reasonable in this contest.

Player prop: Russell Wilson over 244.5 passing yards (-115)

Even with a strong performance from Seattle’s defense last week, Wilson ended up finishing with 340 yards through the air. The Texans gave up the second-most passing yards in Week 1 with 340 to Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, and now they travel to the Mile High city. Motivated to get his first win as a Bronco, Wilson should have another efficient day throwing the ball in Week 2.

