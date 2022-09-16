Bengals vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 2 of the NFL regular season. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The Bengals will look to bounce back after their overtime loss in Week 1, while the Cowboys will begin the start of their season with Cooper Rush filling in under center.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bengals vs. Cowboys in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Bengals -7 (-115)

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bengals -305, Cowboys +255

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -7

Last week’s turnover-fest from Joe Burrow felt like an anomaly, albeit the Bengals had their work cut out for them against a strong Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Cincinnati’s offense should be much more balanced against the Cowboys, who could struggle to find the endzone with the loss of Dak Prescott. The Bengals should easily cover the spread in Week 2.

Over/under: Under 42

Even with Prescott under center for a majority of the game, the Cowboys managed just a field goal in their Week 1 loss. Dallas was the only team in the league to come up empty in the end zone last week, and their scoring potential remains a question mark as Rush fills in at quarterback. With Dallas likely to struggle to match points-for-points, the under seems likely in this matchup.

Player prop: Joe Mixon over 72.5 rushing yards (-110)

Mixon faced a formidable Steelers defense in Week 1 and still finished with a strong 82 yards rushing on 27 carries. Cincinnati may boast a lethal passing attack, but they are not shy about feeding the ground game either. The Cowboys surrendered the eighth-most rushing yards last week with 152, setting up a favorable day for Mixon come Sunday afternoon.

