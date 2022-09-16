Seahawks vs. 49ers: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers headline an NFC West showdown in Week 2. Kick-off is set for 4:05 p.m ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The division-leading Seahawks will look to notch back-to-back wins, while Trey Lance hopes to record his first win of the season while starting under center.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Seahawks vs. 49ers in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -8.5 (110)

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Seahawks +310, 49ers -380

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -8.5

San Francisco was limited to just 10 points in their loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1, but one can argue that the horrendous weather conditions were the most influential factor in the final score. Now back at home, the 49ers' offense should greatly benefit while the defense should be as sound as before. San Francisco went 0-2 against Seattle a year ago, giving them extra motivation heading into Sunday’s divisional matchup.

Over/under: Over 41.5

In the two games between these two rivals last season, the combined point total was 49 points and 53 points respectively. Divisional rivalries tend to elevate both teams in play, and Lance under center should give Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers more comfortability in stretching the field. Meanwhile, Geno Smith looked more than confident in his two-touchdown performance on Monday Night Football, justifying the belief that Seattle can still put points on the board on the road in this one.

Player prop: Trey Lance over 199.5 passing yards (-115)

Last season the Seahawks surrendered the second-most passing yards per game to opponents with an average of 265.5. On Monday night against their former franchise quarterback, Seattle allowed 330 passing yards through the air. With Lance at Levi’s Stadium and making his regular season debut in front of the home crowd, we’re predicting him to surpass his passing total in Week 2.

