Falcons vs. Rams: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons will face the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the NFL regular season. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium. The Falcons will look to bounce back from their collapse in Week 1, while the Rams will look to erase the memory of their underwhelming loss in the season opener.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Falcons vs. Rams in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Rams odds

Spread: Rams -10 (-110)

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Falcons +380, Rams -475

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams -10.5

The Rams may have been outmatched by a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Week 1, but the Falcons pose much less of a threat, to put it lightly. Los Angeles was a top-five scoring offense in 2021 and should get back to form against a Falcons team that surrendered the third-most points per game a year ago (27.0).

Over/under: Under 46.5

The key factor will be whether Atlanta’s offense can put enough points on the scoreboard to warrant picking the over on the point total. Last season, the Falcons scored the second-fewest points on average (15.1) on the road, which leaves little faith that they can match the Rams at SoFi on Sunday. Additionally, the Rams' defense should be particularly motivated following their season opener performance. The factors at play make the under a likely option in Week 2.

Player prop: Allen Robinson over 4.5 receptions (+100)

Matthew Stafford targeted Robinson just twice in the season opener, with the Rams receiver hauling in just one catch for 12 yards. After Los Angeles mustered just 10 points total, Sean McVay was adamant that they get Robinson more looks going forward, and expect Stafford to spread the ball more evenly in Week 2. Robinson finishing with over 4.5 receptions feels like a confident wager for a team that should eagerly bounce back following a supbar showing last week.

