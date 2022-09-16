Patriots vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The New England Patriots travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL season. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium, as the Patriots hope to secure their first win, while the Steelers look to remain undefeated early into the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Patriots vs. Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Patriots -2 (-110)

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Patriots -130, Steelers +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers +2

It’s thought to bet against Bill Belichick but the Patriots’ one touchdown performance in Week 1 leaves little to be excited about. The additional reports of Mac Jones working through back spasms begs some concern as well, so the home-field advantage should play the Steelers’ favor even if they are to be without T.J. Watt on defense.

Over/under: Under 40

Pittsburgh’s defense ranked 12th a season ago in points allowed at home (19.8), and now they welcome a Patriots offense that scored just seven points in Week 1 while Jones is dealing with an injury. The Steelers defense held the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense to a low-scoring performance last week, and they should have a much easier task ahead of them with New England. I’m expecting a low-scoring affair between these two teams with their respective defenses at the fore front, resulting in the point total hitting the under.

Player prop: Mitchell Trubisky over 1.5 passing TDs (+150)

The Patriots' defense surrendered an average of 1.4 passing touchdowns per game last season, and with Najee Harris playing through a foot injury the Steelers could be forced to throw downfield much more than they would prefer. Trubisky found the endzone once last Sunday, and with some added responsibility on his shoulders, we predict he’ll find the endzone twice in order to lead the Steelers to a win.

