Panthers vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants meet on the Week 2 slate set for Sunday, September 18 at MetLife Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET as Baker Mayfield will seek his first win with the Panthers, while the Giants will look for back-to-back wins on the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Panthers vs. Giants in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Giants odds

Spread: Giants -2 (-110)

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Panthers +110, Giants -130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants - 2

With Saquon Barkley seemingly turning back the clock this season it looks like the Giants could be a competitive team in 2022. The Panthers also ranked just 27th in points per game on the road (17.7), which should bode well for the home team in this one. If Barkley can put up another 100+ yard performance in Week 2, New York should walk away with a victory at home.

Over/under: Under 43.5

The Giants’ defense was particularly strong at home in 2021 as they surrendered the seventh-fewest points per game (18.9) to opposing teams while playing at MetLife Stadium. Both teams finished under 25 points in Week 1, setting up the likelihood of a low-scoring affair on Sunday. It should be a tightly contested affair and the chances of the point total finishing under seems reasonable.

Player prop: Saquon Barkley over 74.5 rushing yards (-115)

Week 2 will determine if Barkley means business as he embarks on a Comeback Player of the Year campaign. The Panthers surrendered the second most rushing yards in Week 1 with 217 yards, and New York should once again give Barkley does of carries after he totaled 18 in the season opener. The Giants should run their offense through their best offensive player, setting him up to hit the over on rushing yards.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.