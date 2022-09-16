Bucs vs. Saints: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

We are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) will head on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (1-0) in a battle of NFC South teams. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bucs vs. Saints in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Saints odds

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Buccaneers -140, Saints +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Tampa Bay is coming off a big win against the Dallas Cowboys. Even with Dak Prescott suffering a thumb injury, the Bucs still played well. The Saints are coming off a win against the Atlanta Falcons. With 19 seconds left in the game Wil Lutz hit a 51-yard field goal to win it. Even with Tampa Bay being on the road, Tom Brady has looked like his normal self in a dominant offense with a good defense behind him. I think the Bucs cover.

Over/under: Under 44

I think the Bucs will continue to play well on offense. They are banged up so it could come down to who is available. Either way, the Saints aren’t as good of a team as Tampa Bay even when they are fully healthy. In Week 1, Tampa had a 22-point total against the Cowboys and the Saints scored a combined 53 in their game. When it comes to the over/under, the under feels more likely.

Player prop: Tom Brady under 277.5 passing yards (-115)

Throughout his Buccaneers tenure, Brady has averaged 259.3 passing yards per game against the Saints. New Orleans surrendered just 215 passing yards in Week 1 versus the Falcons, and Tampa Bay could once again opt to run more than pass as they did last week. By leveraging a more balanced offensive approach, Brady could most likely finish under the passing yard total on Sunday.

