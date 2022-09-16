Colts vs. Jaguars: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season is here. The (0-0-1) Indianapolis Colts will take on the (0-1) Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South divisional contest. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Colts vs. Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: Colts -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Colts -190, Jaguars +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Colts -4

Even with a tie against the Houston Texans last week, the Colts still come in as a four-point favorite on the road. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship ended up being the fall guy from the tie after he missed a 42-yard field goal that would’ve won the game. Indy shouldn’t have trouble moving the ball in this game as both Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. had over 100 yards last game. The Jaguars are coming off a game where Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns, so Matt Ryan should be itching for Sunday.

Over/under: Under 47

I do think the Colts have a better outing this week. When you rely on the run game as much as the Colts do, it will run the clock. This typically sees them playing in lower-scoring games. Jacksonville has a decent defensive line, but I don’t expect them to put up that much resistance to Taylor and company. I think this game stays low scoring, and the under will hit.

Player prop: Matt Ryan over 236.5 receiving yards (-110)

Ryan threw for 340 passing yards in his debut with the Colts, and now faces a Jaguars defense that allowed the fourth-most passing yards last week with 305. Indianapolis should continue to face little resistance in moving the ball against Jacksonville’s defense, heightening the chances that he hits the over on passing yards.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.