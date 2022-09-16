Commanders vs. Lions: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

Week 2 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Washington Commanders (1-0) will take on the Detroit Lions (0-1). Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Commanders vs. Lions in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Lions odds

Spread: Lions -1.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Commanders +110, Lions -130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions -1.5

This is the first game that the Lions have been favored in their last 24 games. Detroit may have lost in the first game, but they fought hard and came back against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington saw a huge debut from quarterback Carson Wentz, but I’m not ready to buy back into him putting together consistent performances. Lions cover at home in a close game.

Over/under: Over 49

Both of these teams had over 49 points scored in their respective Week 1 game. Detroit lost by only three points to the Eagles but still scored 35 points. The Commanders ended with 28 points on the back of four passing touchdowns from Wentz but also gave up 22 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars. I like the over in this game.

Player prop: Jahan Dotson over 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

Dotson finished with two clutch receiving touchdowns to go along with three catches for 40 receiving yards. The rookie was among the standouts in Week 1 and it’s evident he’s building trust with Wentz as a reliable target in big moments. The rookie should see more targets go his way on Sunday, increasing the chances he hits the over on receiving yards.

