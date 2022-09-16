Dolphins vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

Week 2 of the NFL season is here. The Maimi Dolphins (1-0) will fly north to take on the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 18. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Dolphins vs. Ravens in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Dolphins +155, Ravens -180

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Ravens -3.5

Both of these teams picked up wins to start their season. The Ravens were dominant over the New York Jets but lost cornerback Kyle Fuller for the season to a torn ACL. The Dolphins took care of business at home against the New England Patriots. Both teams looked good, but quarterback Lamar Jackson was very impressive with his passing. We know what he can do on the ground, but when he can throw it as he did, he is hard to bet against. Ravens to cover.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Both of these teams are pretty well-rounded. Even though the injury to Fuller hurts Baltimore, they will have a good defense. Both Miami and Baltimore kept their Week 1 opponent from reaching double-digit scoring. This should be an exciting game, but I think it remains low scoring and the under hits.

Player prop: Tyreek Hill over 68.5 receiving yards (-115)

Hill caught eight passes on a team-high 12 targets for 94 receiving yards last week, and now faces a Baltimore defense that surrendered the sixth-most passing yards in Week 1 (295). If Jackson can force Miami and Tua Tagovailoa to match them score for score, then Hill should confidently see another high volume of targets and subsequently finish over his receiving yards total.

