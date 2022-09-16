Jets vs. Browns: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

Week 2 of the NFL regular season is here. The New York Jets (0-1) will hit the road and take on the Cleveland Browns (1-0) on Sunday, September 18. Kickoff from First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Jets vs. Browns in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Browns odds

Spread: Browns -6

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Jets +215, Browns -255

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns -6

Cleveland escaped Carolina with a win after Cade York made his career's first big field goal. The Browns will return home, where they will have Brownie the elf in midfield. Joe Flacco has already been named the starting quarterback for New York in this game, and that is why I think the Jets' offense will sputter once again. I don’t expect Cleveland to run away with this game, but I do think they cover.

Over/under: Over 39.5

Despite the Jets' offense not being great, they still scored nine points against a solid Baltimore Ravens defense. The Carolina Panthers defense played well against the Browns, and Cleveland still scored 26 points. I don’t think the score eclipses the line by much, but I think the over will be hit.

Player prop: Nick Chubb over 80.5 rushing yards (-115)

Chubb had 141 rushing yards on 22 carries last week as the Browns opted to run over throwing the ball, with 39 rushing attempts surpassing Cleveland’s 34 pass attempts. As long as Jacoby Brissett remains under center, Chubb should get a high volume of touches and has a favorable shot of hitting the over on total rushing yards.

