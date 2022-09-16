College football Week 3 picks, predictions against the spread

College football isn’t just one of the best sports to watch on a Saturday afternoon, it’s also one of the best to find ways to make plenty of cash as a sharp sports bettor. Each week we’ll find the best value for NCAA football games against the spread, total, and on the moneyline so you can make plenty of cash. No touts, no fees, and just the best numbers we can find.

Here are our best picks on the board to get all the dollars in Week 3 of FBS football. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Collin Sherwin: 2022 Record 4-5

UTSA -12.5 at Texas

One of the larger letdown spots in the history of college football for the Longhorns, combined with a Roadrunners team that might not be as potent as last year, but will be jacked out of their minds to play at DK Royal (UCWIDT). This opened at 14 and the smart guys got it down to here, but I’d wager we might see kickoff closer to 11.

Quinn Ewers is likely out, and while Hudson Card was terrific against Alabama last week, this is just too many. Roadrunners with it all.

SMU-Maryland over 74

This opened 69.5, and if it moved a full 10 before kickoff, I’d still be over because we’re breaking 80 here. Taulia Tagovailoa is a points machine for both teams (career 5652 yards, 38 TD’s ... 20 INT’s), and Sonny Dykes brings the pace as well as any of the Air Raid disciples.

Tanner Mordecai with one of the best offensive minds in the game in Rhett Lashlee as his OC is a license to score in waves. First to 50 wins.

Old Dominion +9.5 vs. Virginia

Was really tempted to put BYU +3.5 here, or Ole Miss -16.5, as the games I like are doing better than the games I love. So this is a like, but it’s in the zone of “wait a minute, the wrong team might be favored here.” ODU can win this straight up, as UVA getting mauled by a suspect Illinois team shows they’re really behind the eight-ball. The Monarchs are going to be a problem in a loaded Sun Belt, which might be the sixth-best league in the nation this year.

Nick Simon: 2022 Record 1-8 (We’re gonna turn it around this week folks!)

Nebraska +11 (-110) vs. Oklahoma

Scott Frost Day is officially over in Lincoln, NE, but that doesn’t mean that Nebraska will just lay over and die for the rest of the season. In fact, this has the potential to be a dead cat bounce game for the Cornhuskers now that all of the uncertainty surrounding their now former head coach has finally settled. With a new lease on life, Casey Thompson and company may come out energized and ready to take it straight to their long, lost Big 12 nemesis. And besides, every Nebraska game these days is really close. Give me the points with the Huskers.

BYU ML (+145) vs. Oregon

BYU could very well end up being a dark horse College Football Playoff contender if they were to run the table this season and taking down Oregon in Autzen Stadium. They were able to take down Baylor last Saturday in overtime and did it without star receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. Both guys could be back on the field on Saturday against a Ducks team that may have some issues that still need to be worked out in year one of the Dan Lanning era. On top of that, I trust Jaren Hall to win a big game on the road way more than Bo Nix at home. Give me the Cougars here.

Miami-Texas A&M U 44.5 (-110)

I know a rock fight when I see one and this battle in College Station has it written all over it. Here’s a reminder that Texas A&M is paying Jimbo Fisher just short of $10 million yearly to put up masterclasses like last week when they produced just 186 yards of offense against Appalachian State. Even with that offensive ineptitude, their defensive line is still mean and will create problems for Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Also consider that Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has the same rock fight tendencies when it comes down to it. Hammer the under.

Grace McDermott: 2022 Record 4-5

No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina +25 (-110)

Georgia does look like the unquestionable dominant force in the sport right now, and I do not by any means believe that this is going to be a close game, but I think a 25-point spread is a lot to ask for. Of course, we watched Georgia demolish Oregon to the tune of 49-3, but I’m not sure they’ll be able to replicate that performance in a hostile environment. South Carolina is not the same team that Georgia has been beating up on for the past few years, and I think they’re able to at least cover the spread this weekend.

No. 6 Oklahoma -11 vs. Nebraska (-110)

I know there are some true believers out there who think this is the Huskers’ week. Maybe it is. But I don’t think that Casey Martin and co. have the tools to take on this Oklahoma team with its newfound stifling Venables-led defense. I also think that Nebraska’s defense will be no match for Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners after giving up 45 points to Georgia Southern. Oklahoma goes to Lincoln and covers, with or without Scott Frost in the picture.

Penn State vs. Auburn ML (+125)

I love this matchup. I think that the home-and-home that these teams signed on for is just the purest form of the sport between two very well-matched schools. Penn State won a thriller last year, 28-20, and even with the Nittany Lions slightly favored, I think Auburn takes home the win this year. They usually do well in Jordan-Hare, and this will be a major prove-it game for Bryan Harsin after a shaky offseason. It’ll be a close one, though.

Chinmay Vaidya: 2022 Record 5-4

Nevada +23 vs. Iowa (-105)

Last week was a rough one on the betting front but another week of college football brings us a chance to get it all back. Nevada won its first two games before dropping a shootout against FCS Incarnate Word. So there’s a strong chance the Wolfpack aren’t actually as good as those first two games would suggest. However, the idea that Iowa is beating any team by more than 20 points with that offense is laughable.

California +11 vs. Notre Dame (-110)

The Bears are 2-0, while the Irish are 0-2 and searching for some kind of momentum. Notre Dame starting quarterback Tyler Buchner is done for the season, and Cal’s defense is good enough to rattle backup Drew Pyne. I expect the Irish to bounce back and win this game but this spread is too big to take Notre Dame.

Penn State -3 vs. Auburn (-105)

This is largely the same Penn State team that beat Auburn 28-20 last season, with quarterback Sean Clifford being the instrumental player in that game. Both teams enter this contest 2-0, and homefield advantage typically works out well for the Tigers. However, I’ll take the superior quarterback and coach to go get a win on the road.

Teddy Ricketson: 2022 Record 6-3

No. 6 Oklahoma -11 (-110) vs. Nebraska

Nebraska has had quite the season to this point. They lost in Ireland to Northwestern in Week 0 but managed to beat North Dakota after a slow start in that game. Then, last week they got upset at home by Georgia Southern. This resulted in the termination of head coach Scott Frost. In their first game post coach firing, they get to host former Big 12 rival No. 6 Oklahoma. The Sooners aren’t going to take their foot off the gas in this one and should cover the double-digit spread.

No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina +24 (+100)

The Bulldogs enter with a 53-19-2 record against South Carolina. Georgia travels to Williams Brice Stadium, and, despite being a 24-pt underdog, Shane Beamer can’t afford to let the Dawgs hang 24 on his team at home. In recent history, Georgia has dismantled the Gamecocks so badly that there almost isn’t a rivalry anymore. Even so, this group of players should give the Gamecocks their best chance at losing by less than 25 than any of them over the last few years. Good teams win, great teams cover.

Purdue ML (+100) vs. Syracuse

Are we really buying into Syracuse this year? I know they get the benefit of being at home, but are we really backing them against a decent Big Ten team? Purdue fell just short of an upset of Penn State in their first game and then shut out Indiana State, 56-0, in their second game. I don’t really care about the opponent, but if you can shut them out and win by over 50, that is impressive. Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones should help pull off the upset. Boiler up!

