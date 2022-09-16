DK Nation picks for College Football Week 3’s biggest games

Somehow, we’ve already made it to Week 3 of college football, and the first two weeks have not disappointed. Unranked schools knocking off top-10 teams, blocked extra points to win the game, Arkansas being good — and there’s more where that came from.

This week, Georgia travels to South Carolina to face Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have been totally dominant this season, but this trip to Columbia might show a few cracks.

A Scott Frost-less Nebraska will host the Oklahoma Sooners, and we’re waiting with bated breath to see if they can actually compete without Frost’s play-calling or if Oklahoma will bulldoze the Huskers.

Notre Dame is still on the hunt for their first win after dropping a shocker to Marshall last week. They’ll play Cal at home this weekend. Penn State (the Auburn of the Big Ten) and Auburn (the Penn State of the SEC) will face off for the second of their home-and-home series in what should be a close game.

And finally, we’ve got two Top 25 matchups in BYU-Oregon and Miami-Texas A&M this weekend, as well. Get those extra screens ready! Here are our staff picks against the spread for this week’s biggest games.

2022 College football DK Nation picks: Week 3

Georgia -25 at South Carolina

Oklahoma -11 at Nebraska

Cal at Notre Dame -11

Penn State -3 at Auburn

BYU at Oregon -3.5

Miami at Texas A&M -5

Collin Sherwin: Deputy College Sports Editor, DK Nation

Nick Simon: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Grace McDermott: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Chinmay Vaidya: Deputy Sport Editor, DK Nation

Teddy Ricketson: Staff Writer, DK Nation

