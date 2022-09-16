 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State vs. Louisville picks and best bets for Week 3

The Seminoles and Cardinals meet on Friday in Lousiville

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) in action during the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff game between the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles will face the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida State: No. 35 overall, No. 40 offense, No. 31 defense
Louisville: No. 55 overall, No. 49 offense, No. 59 defense

Injury update

Florida State

Louisville

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida State: 1-1 ATS
Louisville: 1-1 ATS

Total

Florida State: Over 0-2
Louisville: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida State: No. 19 overall
Louisville: No. 51 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -3
Total: 57
Moneyline: Florida State -140, Louisville +120

Opening line: Pick ‘em
Opening total: 55

Weather

80 degrees, 1 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Florida State -3 (-105)

Louisville pulled out a win against UCF last week thanks to some questionable coaching decisions, but Florida State should be able to come out with a win and cover against the Cardinals on Friday. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has come out swinging already this season, and the Seminoles have started a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016, which is a good sign, especially after playing a tough opponent in LSU.

