Florida State vs. Louisville picks and best bets for Week 3

The Florida State Seminoles will face the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida State: No. 35 overall, No. 40 offense, No. 31 defense

Louisville: No. 55 overall, No. 49 offense, No. 59 defense

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida State: 1-1 ATS

Louisville: 1-1 ATS

Total

Florida State: Over 0-2

Louisville: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida State: No. 19 overall

Louisville: No. 51 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -3

Total: 57

Moneyline: Florida State -140, Louisville +120

Opening line: Pick ‘em

Opening total: 55

Weather

80 degrees, 1 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Florida State -3 (-105)

Louisville pulled out a win against UCF last week thanks to some questionable coaching decisions, but Florida State should be able to come out with a win and cover against the Cardinals on Friday. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has come out swinging already this season, and the Seminoles have started a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016, which is a good sign, especially after playing a tough opponent in LSU.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.