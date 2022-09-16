Florida State vs. Louisville: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 3 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Seminoles are coming off an early bye week and will head out on the road for their first ACC game.

Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) picked up one of the most impressive victories of Labor Day weekend with a 24-23 win over the LSU Tigers at a neutral site, and we’ll see if the Seminoles can avoid a letdown a little less than two weeks after a big win. Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) was blown out by the Syracuse Orange in an ugly start to the year, but quarterback Malik Cunningham ran for 121 yards with a rushing touchdown, and the defense pitched a shutout in the second half of a 20-14 road win over the UCF Knights.

Florida State vs. Louisville

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.