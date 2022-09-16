Air Force vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The Wyoming Cowboys and Air Force Falcons meet up in Week 3 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday night and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Neither team is expected to be a heavy-hitter in the Mountian West this season, though this contest does open up league play for both squads.

Air Force (2-0) has been quite impressive so far on the young season. Obviously, as a service academy, they’re going to run the ball a lot. Through two games the squad has only passed it 11 times and has completed just four of those attempts. They’ve been lethal on the ground though, racking up over 1,000 yards rushing and 10 scores on the ground in two games. Last week they dominated Colorado, topping the Pac-12 foe 41-10.

That should make for an interesting matchup against the Cowboys (2-1). They’ve been stout against the run so far this season, allowing under 100 yards in two straight games. Last week, against FCS Northern Colorado, they gave up just 15 yards on the ground on 24 carries.

The Falcons are a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Wyoming a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.

Air Force vs. Wyoming

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.