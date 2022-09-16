How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 8

The Premier League heads into Matchday 8 this weekend after the entire Matchday 7 slate was postponed as a show of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week. This weekend, several more matches have been postponed due to events surrounding the Queen’s funeral, as Chelsea v. Liverpool, Manchester United v. Leeds United, and Brighton v. Crystal Palace have all been postponed to a later date.

We still have seven matches on the slate this weekend to dive into as Arsenal still sits on top of the table, just one point ahead of both Manchester City and Tottenham.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Brentford will have a go at becoming the second team to hand Arsenal a loss this season, as the two sides meet up on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET. Brentford will host the league leaders at after coming off a commanding 5-2 win over Leeds in Matchday 6. Arsenal suffered their first loss of the campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United and will look to bounce back and widen the gap at the top of the table. The Bees have been enjoying some success this season, sitting in eighth place with nine points as they look to climb the ranks with a win.

Tottenham will take on last place Leicester City on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET as Spurs will look for an easy win to keep pace with Arsenal. They sit just one point behind the league leaders and with all but a guaranteed three points in their pocket at home against Leicester, they’ll hope the Bees can fend off the Gunners to help them jump to the top of the table.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 8 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 8 schedule

Friday, September 16

Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET — USA Network

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. ET — Peacock

Saturday, September 17

Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City, 7:30 a.m. ET — USA Network

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET — USA Network

Tottenham vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, September 18

Brentford vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m. ET — USA Network

Everton vs. West Ham, 9:15 a.m. ET — USA Network