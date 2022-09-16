Canelo vs. GGG weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet Saturday night in a bid to close out their trilogy. A Canelo win ends in it once and for all, while a Golovkin win could very well create a rare fourth fight in the history.

The two fighters will meet in a DAZN PPV on Saturday night, but prior to that they’ll weigh in for the bout. We shouldn’t expect any drama with the 168 pound weight limit, but just in case, you can view the event via live stream at DAZN or the DAZN YouTube Channel. The weigh-in is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Canelo comes into the bout with a 57-2-2 record after his unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol in a May light heavyweight title bout. GGG comes into the bout with a 42-1-1 record and having won his fourth straight bout with a ninth round TKO of Ryōta Murata. GGG’s one loss and one tie came in his two previous fights against Canelo.

Canelo is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -550 odds to win, while GGG is a +380. Canelo by decision is +105 and by stoppage is +140. GGG is +750 to win by decision while a GGG stoppage is +850.

Canelo vs. GGG: Weigh-in

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Las Vegas

How to Watch: DAZN or DAZN YouTube Channel