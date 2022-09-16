NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The race week is shifted up a day as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 17. This is the final race in the Round of 16 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Playoffs. The race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. Kyle Larson won last year’s race.
Denny Hamlin enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +650. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+750), Larson (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Kyle Busch (+800). Bubba Wallace picked up a win at last week’s race and has +2500 odds to win back-to-back races.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Opening Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Denny Hamlin
|+650
|+180
|-120
|Chase Elliott
|+750
|+200
|-110
|Kyle Larson
|+750
|+200
|-110
|Christopher Bell
|+800
|+220
|+100
|Kyle Busch
|+800
|+220
|+100
|Kevin Harvick
|+900
|+250
|+120
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|+350
|+150
|Joey Logano
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|William Byron
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Ross Chastain
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Bubba Wallace
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|+1500
|+700
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|+1500
|+700
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1500
|+700
|Aric Almirola
|+5000
|+1500
|+700
|Ty Gibbs
|+5000
|+1500
|+700
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Michael McDowell
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cole Custer
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.