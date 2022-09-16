 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Acumatica Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The race week is shifted up a day as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 17. This is the final race in the Round of 16 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Playoffs. The race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. Kyle Larson won last year’s race.

Denny Hamlin enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +650. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+750), Larson (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Kyle Busch (+800). Bubba Wallace picked up a win at last week’s race and has +2500 odds to win back-to-back races.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Denny Hamlin +650 +180 -120
Chase Elliott +750 +200 -110
Kyle Larson +750 +200 -110
Christopher Bell +800 +220 +100
Kyle Busch +800 +220 +100
Kevin Harvick +900 +250 +120
Tyler Reddick +1200 +350 +150
Joey Logano +1500 +400 +200
William Byron +1500 +400 +200
Ross Chastain +1500 +400 +200
Ryan Blaney +1500 +400 +200
Martin Truex Jr. +1500 +400 +200
Bubba Wallace +2500 +700 +350
Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400
Daniel Suarez +4000 +1000 +500
Chase Briscoe +4000 +1000 +500
Erik Jones +5000 +1500 +700
Austin Dillon +5000 +1500 +700
Austin Cindric +5000 +1500 +700
Aric Almirola +5000 +1500 +700
Ty Gibbs +5000 +1500 +700
Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200
A.J. Allmendinger +10000 +2500 +1200
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 +2000 +1000
Michael McDowell +10000 +2500 +1200
Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +2500
Justin Haley +50000 +10000 +5000
Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000
Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +25000 +10000

