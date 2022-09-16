NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The race week is shifted up a day as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 17. This is the final race in the Round of 16 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Playoffs. The race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. Kyle Larson won last year’s race.

Denny Hamlin enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +650. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+750), Larson (+750), Christopher Bell (+800) and Kyle Busch (+800). Bubba Wallace picked up a win at last week’s race and has +2500 odds to win back-to-back races.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Opening Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Denny Hamlin +650 +180 -120 Chase Elliott +750 +200 -110 Kyle Larson +750 +200 -110 Christopher Bell +800 +220 +100 Kyle Busch +800 +220 +100 Kevin Harvick +900 +250 +120 Tyler Reddick +1200 +350 +150 Joey Logano +1500 +400 +200 William Byron +1500 +400 +200 Ross Chastain +1500 +400 +200 Ryan Blaney +1500 +400 +200 Martin Truex Jr. +1500 +400 +200 Bubba Wallace +2500 +700 +350 Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400 Daniel Suarez +4000 +1000 +500 Chase Briscoe +4000 +1000 +500 Erik Jones +5000 +1500 +700 Austin Dillon +5000 +1500 +700 Austin Cindric +5000 +1500 +700 Aric Almirola +5000 +1500 +700 Ty Gibbs +5000 +1500 +700 Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200 Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200 A.J. Allmendinger +10000 +2500 +1200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 +2000 +1000 Michael McDowell +10000 +2500 +1200 Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +2500 Justin Haley +50000 +10000 +5000 Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000 Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +10000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000 Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +10000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +25000 +10000

