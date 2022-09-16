Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Fortinet Championship

The PGA TOUR has teed off for the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Friday, despite plenty of players still being on the course and finishing up a delayed Round 1. and with the first batch of morning players coming off the course, we’ll check in on the numbers they’ll need to play the weekend.

With the delayed draw this morning, nailing down the exact cut line might be a bit more challenging than usual. But around about 4:00 p.m. we should have a solid idea of what the final number should be for the first event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, the last wraparound calendar until the circuit pivots back to a single-year method in 2024.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Fortinet Championship as of now?

Right now there are 64 players on -1 or better, and assuming softer course conditions today after yesterday’s weather, let’s figure -1 or -2 are the most likely numbers that will serve as the needed number today.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Davis Riley opened with a +6 78 on Thursday, and he’ll need to go very low to have a chance. South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli and Australia’s Cameron Percy also have plenty of work to do, as they’re both at +3 after 18 holes.