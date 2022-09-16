Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Fortinet Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Saturday, and Max Homa is 36 holes from a repeat win at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

The winner of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, and the only member of the USA President’s Cup next week at Quail Hollow in Charlotte at Silverado this weekend, is the co-leader after two rounds. He and Danny Willett are both at -12, with both holding a two-shot lead over Justin Lower and Byeong Hun An at -10.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Homa is the +140 favorite to repeat his victory. Willett is the second choice at +450, An checks in at +1100, and Lower is at +1200 alongside the -8 Sahith Theegala.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From 6 to 9 p.m. ET the Golf Channel will have general coverage, while PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Saturday.