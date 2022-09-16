Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Fortinet Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Saturday, and Max Homa is 36 holes from a repeat win at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
The winner of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, and the only member of the USA President’s Cup next week at Quail Hollow in Charlotte at Silverado this weekend, is the co-leader after two rounds. He and Danny Willett are both at -12, with both holding a two-shot lead over Justin Lower and Byeong Hun An at -10.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Homa is the +140 favorite to repeat his victory. Willett is the second choice at +450, An checks in at +1100, and Lower is at +1200 alongside the -8 Sahith Theegala.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From 6 to 9 p.m. ET the Golf Channel will have general coverage, while PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Saturday.
2022 Fortinet Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (PT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (PT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:55 PM
|Max Homa
|Danny Willett
|1:45 PM
|Justin Lower
|Byeong Hun An
|1:35 PM
|Taylor Moore
|Matt Kuchar
|1:25 PM
|Sahith Theegala
|Brian Stuard
|1:15 PM
|Ben Martin
|Robby Shelton
|1:05 PM
|Zecheng Dou
|Scott Harrington
|12:55 PM
|Matti Schmid
|S.H. Kim
|12:40 PM
|Ben Taylor
|J.J. Spaun
|12:30 PM
|Tom Hoge
|James Hahn
|12:20 PM
|Kevin Streelman
|Zac Blair
|12:10 PM
|Austin Eckroat
|Will Gordon
|12:00 PM
|Thomas Detry
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:50 AM
|Adam Svensson
|Brandt Snedeker
|11:40 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|Matthias Schwab
|11:25 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Taylor Montgomery
|11:15 AM
|Joseph Bramlett
|Vincent Norrman
|11:05 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Andrew Landry
|10:55 AM
|Troy Merritt
|Chris Gotterup
|10:45 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|Alex Noren
|10:35 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|Alex Smalley
|10:25 AM
|Paul Haley II
|Adam Schenk
|10:10 AM
|C.T. Pan
|Gary Woodland
|10:00 AM
|Russell Knox
|Jimmy Walker
|9:50 AM
|Nick Hardy
|Davis Thompson
|9:40 AM
|Chris Stroud
|Kramer Hickok
|9:30 AM
|Wyndham Clark
|Doug Ghim
|9:20 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9:10 AM
|Harris English
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:55 AM
|Matt Wallace
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8:45 AM
|Beau Hossler
|Nick Watney
|8:35 AM
|Cameron Percy
|Brice Garnett
|8:25 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Chris Kirk
|8:15 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Brendon Todd
|8:05 AM
|Brandon Hagy
|Nate Lashley
|7:55 AM
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Michael Thompson
|7:45 AM
|Nick Taylor
|Aaron Baddeley
|7:40 AM
|Harrison Endycott