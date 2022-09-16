 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Fortinet Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Saturday at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Max Homa of the United States reacts to a shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Saturday, and Max Homa is 36 holes from a repeat win at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

The winner of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, and the only member of the USA President’s Cup next week at Quail Hollow in Charlotte at Silverado this weekend, is the co-leader after two rounds. He and Danny Willett are both at -12, with both holding a two-shot lead over Justin Lower and Byeong Hun An at -10.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Homa is the +140 favorite to repeat his victory. Willett is the second choice at +450, An checks in at +1100, and Lower is at +1200 alongside the -8 Sahith Theegala.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From 6 to 9 p.m. ET the Golf Channel will have general coverage, while PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Saturday.

2022 Fortinet Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:55 PM Max Homa Danny Willett
1:45 PM Justin Lower Byeong Hun An
1:35 PM Taylor Moore Matt Kuchar
1:25 PM Sahith Theegala Brian Stuard
1:15 PM Ben Martin Robby Shelton
1:05 PM Zecheng Dou Scott Harrington
12:55 PM Matti Schmid S.H. Kim
12:40 PM Ben Taylor J.J. Spaun
12:30 PM Tom Hoge James Hahn
12:20 PM Kevin Streelman Zac Blair
12:10 PM Austin Eckroat Will Gordon
12:00 PM Thomas Detry Stephan Jaeger
11:50 AM Adam Svensson Brandt Snedeker
11:40 AM Rickie Fowler Matthias Schwab
11:25 AM Emiliano Grillo Taylor Montgomery
11:15 AM Joseph Bramlett Vincent Norrman
11:05 AM Austin Smotherman Andrew Landry
10:55 AM Troy Merritt Chris Gotterup
10:45 AM Greyson Sigg Alex Noren
10:35 AM Mark Hubbard Alex Smalley
10:25 AM Paul Haley II Adam Schenk
10:10 AM C.T. Pan Gary Woodland
10:00 AM Russell Knox Jimmy Walker
9:50 AM Nick Hardy Davis Thompson
9:40 AM Chris Stroud Kramer Hickok
9:30 AM Wyndham Clark Doug Ghim
9:20 AM Denny McCarthy Hideki Matsuyama
9:10 AM Harris English Taylor Pendrith
8:55 AM Matt Wallace Mackenzie Hughes
8:45 AM Beau Hossler Nick Watney
8:35 AM Cameron Percy Brice Garnett
8:25 AM Andrew Putnam Chris Kirk
8:15 AM Lucas Glover Brendon Todd
8:05 AM Brandon Hagy Nate Lashley
7:55 AM Jacob Bridgeman Michael Thompson
7:45 AM Nick Taylor Aaron Baddeley
7:40 AM Harrison Endycott

