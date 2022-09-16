How to watch the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago online via live stream

The LIV Golf Invitational Series heads to Chicagoland this weekend for a 54-hole event at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The LIV Golf: Chicago will be held from Friday, September 16 thtrough Sunday, September 18.

A field of 48 will compete for a $4 million first-place individual prize and a $3 million team prize, split evenly among the four team members. There is no cut in the field. The last place finisher will make $120,000.

Former major winners Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will be in the field. A shotgun start, where all players will begin the tournament at different holes, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Johnson’s odds to win are +500, the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cameron Smith (+650), Joaquin Niemann (+700), Talor Gooch (+900) and Louis Oosthuizen (+1800) round out the top five betting choices.

You can watch LIV Golf Chicago on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, official YouTube channel or official Facebook page.

LIV Golf Invitational Series: Chicago

Tournament dates: Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18

Shotgun start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.