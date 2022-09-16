Who won NASCAR’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA Network.

Kyle Larson won this race last year, and Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag the season before. Larson is tied for the second-best odds with Chase Elliott at +750 on DraftKings Sportsbook to pull off a repeat victory, while Harvick ranks sixth in odds at +900.

The betting favorite heading into Saturday night’s race is Denny Hamlin, who has +650 to win this weekend. He will go for his third victory of his career in this race as he pulled off wins in 2019 and 2012 but finished ninth in the race last season.

Bubba Wallace won last weekend’s Hollywood Casino 400 and has the 13th best odds heading into the weekend.