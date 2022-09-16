NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The race will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and qualifying will be held the day before.

Qualifying for Saturday night’s race will get started at 5:20 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 and air on USA Network.

This race will utilize a two-lap qualifying format after a 15-minute warmup with cars separated into two groups. The first round of qualifying will feature Group A going around the track twice followed by Group B doing the same thing.

The top five qualifiers will advance to the final round where they take two more laps in the final round to slot the drivers in their positions for Saturday night’s race.

Denny Hamlin is the betting favorite with +650 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, and he will go for his third career win in this event.