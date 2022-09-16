 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The race will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and qualifying will be held the day before.

Qualifying for Saturday night’s race will get started at 5:20 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 and air on USA Network.

This race will utilize a two-lap qualifying format after a 15-minute warmup with cars separated into two groups. The first round of qualifying will feature Group A going around the track twice followed by Group B doing the same thing.

The top five qualifiers will advance to the final round where they take two more laps in the final round to slot the drivers in their positions for Saturday night’s race.

Denny Hamlin is the betting favorite with +650 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, and he will go for his third career win in this event.

2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

