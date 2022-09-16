How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Bass Pro Shops Night Race via live stream

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be held on Saturday, September 17, and qualifying will be held the night before at 5:20 p.m. ET. Qualifying can be watched on USA Network.

Qualifying is separated into two groups with both going around the track twice, and the top five qualifiers from each move on to the final round, which is another two laps.

Kyle Larson was the winner of this event in 2021 and is tied for the second-best odds at +750 on DraftKings Sportsbook behind only Denny Hamlin (+650).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date: Friday, September 16

Time: 5:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

