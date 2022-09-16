 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Bass Pro Shops Night Race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be held on Saturday, September 17, and qualifying will be held the night before at 5:20 p.m. ET. Qualifying can be watched on USA Network.

Qualifying is separated into two groups with both going around the track twice, and the top five qualifiers from each move on to the final round, which is another two laps.

Kyle Larson was the winner of this event in 2021 and is tied for the second-best odds at +750 on DraftKings Sportsbook behind only Denny Hamlin (+650).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date: Friday, September 16
Time: 5:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

Entry list

2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

