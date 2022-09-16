NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Bass Pro Shops Night Race Cup Series race

NASCAR is in Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for its race. The Cup Series will be in action on Saturday night with the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The day before, practice and qualifying will be held at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Practice will start at 4:35 p.m. ET but won’t be televised on USA until 5. Qualifying will follow at 5:20 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for Saturday’s race.

This week’s qualifying format will utilize two-lap qualifying. The drivers will be split into two separate groups, and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier with their faster of the two laps counting towards the standings. The five fastest drivers from Group A will then advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B and their five fastest drivers advancing to the final qualifying round. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of Saturday’s starting lineup. The driver with the fastest lap will earn pole position.

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott with the best odds to win pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +600. They are followed closely by Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson with +650 odds and Christopher Bell at +700.

Hamlin and Busch have the best odds to win the 2022 Bas Pro Shops Night Race installed at +700. Elliott and Larson are right behind them at +750, and Bell rounds out the top five at +800 to take the checkered flag.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.