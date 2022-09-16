 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Food City 300 Xfinity series race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Food City 300 qualifying on Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Friday, September 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Friday night’s Food City 300 from the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for two laps following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier all enter with the best odds to win the 2022 Food City 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. They are followed by Josh Berry (+800) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1000).

Qualifying on Friday won’t be televised, but you can live stream it at NBCSports. It will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 16
Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: NO TV
Live stream: NBC Sports

