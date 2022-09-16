NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Food City 300 Xfinity series race

NASCAR is in Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for its races. The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 2022 Food City 300 on Friday, September 16. Practice will be held at 2:35 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 3:10 p.m. ET on NBCSports. The race itself will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

Bristol Motor Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying for this event. All of the cars will have a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars. Then, they will run a single-lap, two-lap qualifier. This means that every car will run two laps, trying to set their fastest time, and the quicker lap will be the one that counts for the starting lineup. The fastest lineup from qualifying will see that driver starting in the pole position.

Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier all enter with the best odds to win the 2022 Food City 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. They are followed by Josh Berry (+800) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Friday’s 2022 Food City 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.