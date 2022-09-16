 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Food City 300 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota, Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, and Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards/Klearvue Cabinetry Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for its races. The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 2022 Food City 300 on Friday, September 16. Practice will be held at 2:35 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 3:10 p.m. ET on NBCSports. The race itself will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

Bristol Motor Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying for this event. All of the cars will have a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars. Then, they will run a single-lap, two-lap qualifier. This means that every car will run two laps, trying to set their fastest time, and the quicker lap will be the one that counts for the starting lineup. The fastest lineup from qualifying will see that driver starting in the pole position.

Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier all enter with the best odds to win the 2022 Food City 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. They are followed by Josh Berry (+800) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Friday’s 2022 Food City 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Food City 300 qualifying times

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Jeb Burton 27 15.834
2 Brandon Brown 5 15.964
3 Stefan Parsons 45 15.984
4 Bayley Currey 4 16.054
5 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26 16.08
6 Patrick Emerling 35 16.131
7 Alex Labbe 36 16.136
8 Ryan Ellis 44 16.177
9 BJ McLeod 78 16.178
10 Josh Williams 92 16.184
11 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77 16.198
12 Sage Karam 2 16.198
13 Kyle Weatherman 34 16.218
14 Mason Massey 91 16.224
15 Brennan Poole 52 16.24
16 C.J. McLaughlin 38 16.244
17 Chad Finchum 13 16.352
18 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 16.392
19 Bobby McCarty 6 16.624
20 Dawson Cram 47 16.987
21 A.J. Allmendinger 16
22 Anthony Alfredo 23
23 Austin Hill 21
24 Brandon Jones 19
25 Daniel Hemric 11
26 David Starr 8
27 J.J. Yeley 66
28 Jeremy Clements 51
29 Josh Berry 8
30 Justin Allgaier 7
31 Kris Wright 68
32 Landon Cassill 10
33 Myatt Snider 31
34 Nick Sanchez 48
35 Noah Gragson 9
36 Riley Herbst 98
37 Ryan Sieg 39
38 Sam Mayer 1
39 Sammy Smith 18
40 Sheldon Creed 2
41 Ty Gibbs 54

